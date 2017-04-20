Traders welcome new campaign to boost North Shields

Businesses are joining forces to promote all that North Shields has to offer as a community and business hub.

More than 100 businesses have signed up to support the new campaign, created by PR company RusbyMedia to support the North Shields Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

Frankie and Jake Rusby, who live in North Shields, hope to generate more awareness and excitement across the NE29 and NE30 postcodes.

They have created a social media presence so residents and businesses can share local news and events, with the aim of creating a strong network across the area.

David Bavaird, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said: “We realised that we were missing an opportunity to increase engagement with the businesses in the town, not only with our members, but also the wider community.

“We decided to join forces with RusbyMedia so we can attract new members, and show off what this area has to offer.

“It is a very exciting time for us and a huge step for the chamber. ”

#OneNorthShields includes networking with other businesses, creating events and alerting people to news in the area, with a view to developing relationships between businesses and encouraging more companies to move into the area.

Frankie Rusby, owner of RusbyMedia, said: “The hashtag #OneNorthShields encompasses what the campaign is all about – bringing local people together to show just how fantastic this place is to live and work.

“We know that there is a real sense of pride and community here.

“North Shields is a huge area that spans so many different locations – from the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate to Tynemouth Village, so there is so much on offer.

“We hope that by creating this campaign, it reignites people’s enthusiasm for the area and generates more awareness on what we have here.”

Businesses already involved include the Linskill Centre, The Beacon Centre, Meadow Well Connected, Kikis Kabin, YMCA North Tyneside, The Business Factory and the Old Low Light.

Dani Ruth, events and catering co-ordinator at the Linskill Centre, said: “We are very excited to be involved with the campaign.”

“As a community centre our main objectives are to bring opportunities and to encourage growth within our local community.

“We hope the campaign will allow us to build relationships and connections with more like-minded people and organisations, ultimately enabling us to have a greater reach and benefit more people.

“It’s exciting for North Shields to be getting recognised as the vibrant, ambitious and warm place that we all know it is.”

The campaign comes after North Shields was recently chosen to be twinned with Welsh town Merthyr Tydfil, with a view to attracting more economic growth and employment.

Over the next 18 months both will develop a strong relationship and receive economic planning support, develop more commercial and social enterprise activity, as well as a form a twinning action plan.