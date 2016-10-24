Tragic ending to search for missing dog called ‘Shearer’

A search for a missing dog had ended in tragic news.

Nine-year-old black and white collie Shearer was spooked by a burst of unplanned fireworks on Monday, October 17, while out on a walk near St Mary’s lighthouse.

He ran along the Links then down onto the beach, and was last seen trying to get up the rocks.

An appeal to reunite the dog with his owner Marjorie Bourke, of Whitley Bay, went viral on social media.

Her son, Stephen Scott, had been visiting all the potential sightings of collies in the surrounding area, including Whitley Bay, Holywell Dene and Killingworth.

But today (Monday) they announced that Shearer had been found on Redcar beach after reports of a collie being washed up.

In a post on the ‘Help Find Shearer Whitley Bay’ Facebook page, friends posted: “Unfortunately we have some devastating news.

“Unfortunately Shearer has been found and was the collie found on Redcar beach.

“We would like to thank you all for all the kindness you have shown Stephen and his mum and will give them some time to come to terms with this devastating news.”