Training company offering unemployed a helping hand into work

A training company is opening its doors to people struggling to find work.

Maersk Training is holding an open evening today (Wednesday) to promote a training course which helps people looking to start a new career in the prospering wind industry.

The experts have been running the successful Level 2 Diploma in Staying Safe in the Wind Industry for over two years, with more than 80 per cent of delegates going into employment upon completion.

Lasting 12 weeks, the course covers all the essential safety skills people need to work in an offshore wind turbine environment.

The Diploma includes a mix of practical and theoretical modules such as working at height, electrical awareness, sea survival, safety passport, confined space, manual handling, and fire awareness, alongside careers advice and guidance and support into finding employment.

One of the main aims of the course is to support those who live in the North East who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) or at risk of becoming NEET.

The course is open to people who are unemployed, a UK resident for the past 3 years, aged 19 or over and live in the North East. Subsidised places are available for those that do not qualify.

Anyone who is interested in enrolling onto the Diploma is invited to attend an Open Evening between 4pm and 6.30pm today (Wednesday) at Maersk Training, 2 Mercury Court, Orion Business Park, Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate, North Shields, NE29 7SN where they will be able to register their interest and meet representatives from Maersk Training.

Stuart Cameron, managing director of Maersk Training in Newcastle, said: “2017 is an exciting year for us and this course is specially designed to be inclusive for anyone facing multiple barriers to their participation and need a different type of offer or provision to engage them in learning new skills and development.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to get a foot on the career ladder in an industry which is booming and expected to grow further in the years to come.”

If you are interested in this course and would like to find out more, please contact the Education Team at Maersk Training in Newcastle on (0191) 270 3220 or email EducationUK@maersktraining.com