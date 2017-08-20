Training in taming kids’ tantrums

Security staff at The Beacon and Forum Shopping Centres in North Tyneside will receive training in tantrum taming this summer.

It is part of part of a nationwide initiative being rolled out at NewRiver shopping centres after research found that almost half of parents (43 per cent) would rather avoid a shopping trip with the children for fear of them misbehaving.

The survey, commissioned by the owner and operator of 33 shopping centres in the UK, including The Beacon & Forum Centre, highlighted a common problem for parents as more than a third (38 per cent) said that their child has thrown a tantrum while shopping.

NewRiver enlisted the help of child psychologist Dr Sam Wass, from Channel 4’s The Secret Life of Four-Year-Olds series, to provide tips for taming tantrums to the 150 security staff across its portfolio.

The training involves advice on spotting warning signs and how best to support children and parents while shopping, giving first-class customer care. Security staff will be looking out for good behaviour that they can reward with a high five or a sticker.

The initiative is a key element of NewRiver’s Kids Club scheme which aims to improve the shopping experience for families and which provides access to free events and activities plus exclusive discounts from retailers.