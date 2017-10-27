Training scheme offers new roots to work for youngsters

Dozens of youngsters have been digging into learning, thanks to a North Tyneside training partnership.

Working Roots has been set up by North Tyneside Council, Kier North Tyneside and Justice Prince CIC to offer practical, work-based experience for 16 to 18-year-olds.

Tasks have included gardening, fencing, painting and decorating, helping to revitalise hundreds of council-owned properties.

The scheme aims to build confidence and improve job prospects for young people not in employment, education or training.

And now this year’s 22 participants have received their certificates from North Tyneside Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn.

She said: “Working Roots is a fantastic initiative, which has gone from strength to strength in its first four years.

“I have to say well done to these young people. I think they’ve learned a lot over the last 12 months and I hope it’s equipped them well for the big, wide world.

“I also hope that local businesses will take notice or our young people when they’re looking to recruit.”

Since its launch in 2013, the scheme has seen around 65 trainees successfully complete the course, with some going on to secure employment or further training opportunities.

It has won both local and national awards.