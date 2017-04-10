Trampoline park to open in summer

A trampoline park creating 45 new jobs is set to open in Benton this July.

Jump 360 – a new 30,000sq ft indoor trampoline park at Benton Business Park – will feature foam pits, airbags, dodgeball courts, slam dunk basketball lanes and 2metre jump platforms.

Jump 360 set to open in Benton in July. Picture by Laurence Crossman-Emms.

There will also be a giant ninja assault course – the first of its kind in the North East – as well as a bucking bronco bull ride and Aeroball courts.

The ninja assault course will let contenders race against the clock over various obstacles to the finish line. The course will offer over 20 challenges including cargo nets, drop slides, glide tracks, and motorized turntables.

The company also plans on including cameras throughout the course to allow spectators to watch contestants on giant screens throughout the park as they race.

Jump 360 is part of the Fun Shack group, owned by brothers Craig and Stuart Freeman, alongside their partners Andrea and Georgette.

Floor plan of the new ninja assault course which will be the first of its kind in the North East at Jump 360.

Stuart said: “We are very excited to launch our third park in the North East. We have developed some fantastic new additions to the Jump 360 experience.

“This is the third of seven new parks planned for the North East over the next two years and I am proud to be able to continue to contribute to creating a vibrant and thriving region for people to live and work.”

As well as the new activities, the park will offer a range of fitness classes, general bounce sessions, teen sessions and jump support, for those with additional needs.

Craig said: “We recognise the importance of benefitting and helping the communities that we are part of.

“Our business would not exist without them so we support local charities, causes and organisations whenever possible.”