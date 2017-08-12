Travel back in time with new book

A new book offers a nostalgic insight into the illustrious history of two popular North-East seaside towns.

Whitley Bay and Seaton Sluice History Tour, by Ken Hutchinson, guides readers through the streets and alleyways, showing how their famous landmarks used to look and how they’ve changed over the years as well as exploring the lesser-known sights and hidden corners.

The front cover of the book.

With the help of a handy location map in the pocket-sized guide, readers are invited to follow a timeline of events and discover for themselves the changing face of Whitley Bay and Seaton Sluice.

The 96-page book with 50 illustrations, priced at £6.99, is available from bookshops and www.amberley-books.com

Pictured above is a view looking west on Whitley Bay’s Front Street, circa 1899.