Travelling safe this Christmas

Party-goers are being reminded to get home safely this festive season.

Enforcement officers at North Tyneside Council say taxis licensed by the authority are safe after more than 900 spot checks on vehicles were carried out.

The majority of defects identified were minor and rectified within five days.

In addition, all drivers will have had to demonstrate, through an application process, that they are a ‘fit and proper person’ to hold a licence.

The taxi licensing service is delivered for North Tyneside Council by its partner Capita. All hackney carriages and private hire vehicles operating in the borough must be licensed by the taxi licensing team.

Coun John Harrison, cabinet member for Housing and Transport, said: “Travelling by taxi is generally very safe, but it is important to make sure the vehicle is licensed.

“Our team will continue to carry out compliance checks and is committed to ensuring that all licensed vehicles operating within the area are of a high standard.”

Licensed drivers of taxis and private hire vehicles should always wear a council-issued photo ID card. In North Tyneside all Hackney carriages are black in colour.

If you have a query regarding the safety of licensed taxis in the borough, call the council’s taxi licensing team on (0191) 643 2175.