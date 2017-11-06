TREES: A sense of injustice

I never get a news story that makes me angry unless I believe there has been an injustice. One of those cases is your tree council court action report, (News Guardian, September 28).

As a resident living on a boundary line bordering council adopted land that has a large number of overgrown trees, I can’t help feeling sorry for the fella.

Myself and residents have made multiple requests to the council to have badly maintained trees taken care of.

The trees where I live have been planted near to the house boundary line. They have been allowed to grow so large and become so vast that I do not believe they can be safely pruned, and definitely cannot be council-managed.

I believe at some point one of the trees will fall and harm people or places.

Take a two-hour trip to Solway Firth – the council has chopped trees there and they are thriving.

John Walker

North Shields