Tributes are paid to former councillor

Tributes have been paid to a former councillor who died suddenly on holiday.

Alan Furness, the Conservative party’s chairman on North Tyneside and their candidate in next year’s mayoral election, passed away on October while in Lanzarote with his wife.

The 70-year-old, from Whitley Bay, was a long-standing member of North Tyneside Conservatives, being a ward councillor for St Mary’s from 1979 to 1995.

He spent more than three decades representing the party.

A spokesperson for North Tyneside Conservatives said: “We are sad to announce the sudden and unexpected death of Alan Furness, our chairman and Mayoral candidate for the 2017 election.

“Our thoughts are with Alan’s family at this time.

“An active member of the Conservative party for over 30 years, Alan was truly dedicated to the cause and previously served as a councillor for St Mary’s ward.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Mr Furness had a successful managerial career within the health authority. He took part in charitable work and was a member of the Rotarians and St Mary’s Church. He leaves behind wife Edith, daughter Rosalind, son Thomas and granddaughter Amy.