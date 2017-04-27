Tributes to be paid to golfer and fund-raiser

A man who was recognised for his decades of fund-raising with an MBE in 2012 has died.

Donald Bailey grew up in Whitley Bay and before moving south, he was a prominent member of Beverley Park Tennis Club and Whitley Bay Golf Club.

The 84-year-old helped raise thousands for a wide range of good causes through unique tournaments he organised for golfers who had undergone heart surgery.

Beloved husband of the late Susan, they had a daughter, Jane. He was grandfather to George and Annette and brother to Leonie. He died peacefully at home on Saturday, April 15.

Don, also known for his infectious sense of humour, and his wife lived for a short while in Essex and then moved to Watford, where he joined West Herts Golf Club and ultimately became club captain in 1987.

He worked with global brand Heinz after coming out of National Service and became heavily involved with charity work after taking early retirement.

Before retiring, he had undergone three heart bypasses after developing heart disease and when he started doing charity work, he decided to raise money for heart-related causes.

One of the events he set-up, The Quality of Life Tournament, raised £80,000 in one day. Golfers who had undergone heart surgery took part and funds were used for life-saving equipment at Harefield hospital, where he underwent surgery, and hospitals in Newcastle and Bristol.

He later moved to Petersfield in Hampshire to be closer to family and his funeral will take place in the town on Tuesday.