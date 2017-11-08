Tributes to police officer killed on duty

A former North Shields police officer has died while on duty.

Tributes have been paid to Pc John Davidson, who was shot and killed while on duty in Abbotsford, Canada, on Monday.

Acting Chief Constable Winton Keenen, of Northumbria Police, said: “We were very saddened to learn of the death of our former colleague who died bravely in the line of duty while serving as an officer in Abbotsford, Canada.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and former colleagues at this difficult time.

John had been a police officer for 24 years, beginning his career in the UK working for the Northumbria Police from 1993 to 2005.

He worked as a 24/7 response officer in Byker and North Shields and latterly as a motor patrols officer just before he left for Canada.

Mr Keenen added: “Today many of our officers who knew John well during his career with us and kept in touch with him over the ensuing years are shocked by the events in Canada.

“We all want to express our sincere condolences to his family at this tragic news.”