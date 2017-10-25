Trio celebrate top ambulance awards

Three ambulance staff have been honoured with top awards by their bosses.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) held their annual Beyond the Call of Duty Awards last Friday.

Now in their sixth year, the awards – sponsored by Ward Hadaway – recognise the outstanding contribution of NEAS employees in 12 categories.

Andrew Bell, of Whitley Bay, won the Chairman’s Award for his work leading a dispatch team in the Operations Centre.

Andy’s manager Lynn Pyburn said: “Andy’s worked in the Operations Centre for 17 years and has a wealth of knowledge and experience in managing the dispatch process and team.

“He is like a father figure to the teams and a mentor to the newer managers. Due to his experience and knowledge, he is the go-to person for information and advice, which he offers with enthusiasm and passion.

“He’s been involved in a number of projects and his thoughts and ideas have moved the dispatch process on.”

David Miles, from North Shields, won the Operations Centre award for his work as a call handler for 999 and NHS111.

Maurice Farrelly, of North Shields, won the public nomination award. The ambulance care assistant is a dedicated driver for Walkergate Park Hospital.

Described as a lifeline for the hospital’s patients, Maurice provides a service which regularly goes above and beyond the call of duty.

NEAS chief executive Yvonne Ormston said: “Our employees make a difference, day in, day out and it’s important for us to take the time to recognise their amazing work.

“Although we can only recognise a handful of those at our Beyond the Call of Duty Awards, we should not forget everyone who works for the emergency services regularly puts the lives of the community before their own.

“Each of our winners truly embodies the Trust’s values of responding to the needs of individuals and treating patients and colleagues with compassion, care, dignity and respect.”

Chairman Ashley Winter, said: “These awards allow us the opportunity to show our employees how much we value the incredible contribution they provide to our organisation on a daily basis.

“What really shone through each and every nomination was the pride each employee places in their role and their passion for providing excellent patient care, irrespective of where they work within the service.

“We must not forget the hundreds of people who took the time to make a nomination and I would like to thank them all for shining a light on each of the hundreds of employees for their work and efforts.

“Thank you also to our sponsors Ward Hadaway, Ortus, GMB and Unison for supporting this year’s awards.”

Elsewhere, Lynsey Redpath, of Wideopen, was highly commended in the Operations Centre award.

Barry Dixon, of Wideopen, was highly commended in the unsung hero category.