Trio secure apprenticeships with law firm

A law firm has appointed three new solicitor apprentices.

Muckle LLP has welcomed the trio to their team at Time Centre in Newcastle.

Joe Torre, Anna Douglas and Ben Evans, all aged 18, will join the commercial and employment team, real estate legislation and real estate.

Muckle led a consortium of six North East law firms in establishing the North East Solicitor Apprenticeship (NESA) scheme, an alternative, university fees-free route to becoming a qualified lawyer.

During the six-year scheme, the apprentices will obtain a law degree and the postgraduate qualification and work experience required for admission as a solicitor.

Jason Wainwright, managing partner at Muckle, said: “We are delighted to be providing an apprenticeship route for solicitors, after three years of planning and preparation.

“We identified early that there was a real danger that the legal profession was missing out on talented young people due to the burden of university debt and that many were being tempted towards the apprenticeship route offered by other professions.

“As a business, we are passionate about supporting our community, so welcoming these bright, talented and ambitious people on board is fantastic for the whole firm.

“I am looking forward to working with and watching them grow and develop over the next six years.”

He added: “I strongly believe in helping young people, who might be put off by the costs of higher education, to have the opportunity to enter the profession.

“With the Government’s drive to establish three million apprenticeships by 2020, this is our way of ensuring this profession is open to all talented people and that students can earn as they learn.”