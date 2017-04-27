Trip to Spain is no holiday in the sun

A relaxing time on a sunlounger will be the last thing on Katherine Davis’s mind while she’s in Spain on Sunday.

Instead of flip-flops and a swimsuit, she’ll be packing her running shoes.

Katherine, 49, has been selected to compete in the ITU European Championships Sprint Distance Duathlon – a 5k run, a 20k bike ride and a 2.5k run. She had to take part in a tough qualification race to reach the required standard for the event in Soria.

Katherine, a member of North Shields Poly Athletics Club, who lives in Whitley Bay, said: “I wouldn’t have even attempted to qualify had it not been for the encouragement of the North Shields Poly Tri section and their belief that I was capable of reaching the standard. The qualifying event was the second duathlon I’d done. It was in Bedford on a motor racing circuit with tight bends and switchbacks, which because of my inexperience made me feel a bit nervous. This was made worse by the torrential rain and I was recovering from a cold so my expectations were quite low.”