Tunnel of love in groom’s wedding video

A groom-to-be who hit the headlines when he proposed to his girlfriend at a Glastonbury Festival has roped in the Tyne Tunnel for his latest wedding adventure.

Mark Goddard made national and local news when proposed to Jane Shannon in 2015 at the festival after taking her to the top of a viewing tower while friends in the field below unfurled a 6-metre banner which read ‘Jane I love you. Will u marry me?’

Mark contacted TT2 Limited to ask if he and his best man, Bill Blayney, could film a skit at the Tyne Tunnel, which was shown at the couple’s reception.

The video, in which the groom and best man hunted round North East landmarks to find a missing speech, involved the pair attempting to run through the Tyne Tunnel, only to be stopped by staff.

While making the video, Mark and Bill also visited the Angel of the North, Souter Point and Tynemouth fairground, as well as pretending to hitch a lift in a fire engine back to the reception at the High House Farm Brewery in Northumberland.

Stuart Sutton, Operations Manager at TT2, said: “Mark’s request was possibly the strangest we’ve ever had.

“When Mark emailed and explained what he was doing, we thought it was a fantastic thing to get involved with.

“The Tyne Tunnel is an iconic part of Tyneside’s heritage, and we were honoured to be part of Mark and Jane’s special day.”

Mark, from Chester-le-Street, said: “Stuart Sutton and the team at TT2 couldn’t have been more helpful.

“I know that it’s a bit crazy to ask if two blokes can film a sketch at the Tyne Tunnel for a wedding, but they were keen to help.

“The video went down a treat at the reception, so it was all worth it.

“I’ve seen more of the North East over the past month than I have in my whole life!”