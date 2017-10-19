TURBINES: Destroying the view

At the risk of facing the wrath from the ‘eco warriors’, how on earth was permission granted to position a new wind farm in the view of St Mary’s Lighthouse?

The iconic view has been destroyed. Now, when trying to take a photo with the island and its majestic sunsets and sunrises, we have the ugly wind turbines in the distance.

Surely a bit more thought could have gone into siting these monstrosities further out to sea, and not within the picture postcard view of such a well-loved place.

Cathryn Richardson

West Monkseaton