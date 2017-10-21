TURBINES: Location is a mistake

It’s wonderful news for the long-awaited, partial completion of work to restore Whitley Bay promenade, an area we are all so proud of.

What a excellent asset it is to give a much-needed uplift to the once thriving holiday resort.

However, what an eyesore has been created by the erection of the offshore wind turbines.

The location has totally destroyed a picturesque northerly view of our coastline. How did planning permission come to be granted, and why so close to the coastline?

We have to embrace new technology for future prosperity, but surely there has to be an element of protection to what we all cherish, that being views of our coastline.

How very sad it is that the local authority has allowed the merit of the new promenade to be spoiled by offshore wind turbines.

Why do they need to be so close? Why, like other EU countries, could they not be located further offshore?

On the promenade, thumbs up, on the wind turbines, what a mistake.

Dave Bennett

Address supplied