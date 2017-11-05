TURBINES: Not the right location

Dr David Golding celebrates the installation of the Blyth Offshore Wind Farm, saying we should all welcome it (News Guardian, October 19).

I have nothing against wind turbines and agree that they are preferable to dirty forms of energy production. However, the siting of these wind turbines is a complete eyesore on our lovely coastline.

If they were at Blyth, I wouldn’t mind in the least, but my view of St Mary’s Lighthouse has now been ruined by the siting of these huge turbines behind it.

Not long ago Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird described St Mary’s as ‘the jewel in the crown of our coastline’. Now, I’m afraid, the jewel is tarnished.

Dr Golding’s view from Newcastle University is, no doubt, more pleasant.

George W. Moffat

Whitley Bay