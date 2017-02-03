Turning up the heat at charity’s fundraising event

A charity is turning up the heat with its fund-raising efforts.

Marie Curie is holding a sponsored firewalk on Friday, March 17, at Cobalt Business Park.

Daredevils can take part in the event, which the Whitley Bay Marie Curie Fundraising Groups is hoping to raise more than £4,000.

There will be food from Longhorns BBQ, entertainment from Firecats UK, and compered by Steve Keys.

Debra Mitchell, chair of the fund-raising group, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to raise both much-needed funds for Marie Curie and the profile of our fund-raising group. Marie Curie is a charity close to my heart as my little sister spent the last few weeks of her life being cared for and supported in the Newcastle hospice.”

“She sadly died in March 2015 aged just 38. We’re so grateful to Cobalt Business Park for supporting us with this event and I’m sure it’s going to be a great success.”

Tyler Patrick, MORE Cobalt Co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Marie Curie with this event, it’s something fun and for a good cause.

“Having over 14,000 staff on site whom are super keen to join forces and get involved in charity events allows us to organise brilliant large scale events like this.”

For more information or to register for a place, call Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, Becky Fishwick on 0191 219 1234 or email rebecca.fishwick@mariecurie.org.uk

People can also register online at https://mariecuriefirewalk.eventbrite.co.uk