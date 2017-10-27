Two arrested after fatal collision in Wallsend

Two people have been arrested after a fatal collision in Wallsend today (Friday).

A 63-year-old woman was hit by a grey Audi A3 in Coldstream Gardens at around 10.20am this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian was treated for serious injuries by paramedics but sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and police have named the victim as Susan Fuller, who lived in Wallsend.

The driver of the vehicle left the area following the collision and enquiries to trace them have been ongoing throughout the day.

Police have confirmed that a 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have now been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Hudson is tonight leading the investigation into the collision and has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

She said: “This was a shocking incident that took place in the middle of the day and has tragically resulted in the death of the pedestrian involved.

“Susan’s family are tonight having to come to terms with her death and specialist officers will continue to support them as they come to terms with what has happened.

“A full investigation has been launched into the collision this morning and we want anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward.

“Extra officers are in the area this evening to reassure the public and speak to anyone who has any concerns.

“If you did not see what happened, but believe you have information that could help police, then please get in touch as it may be vital to our investigation.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about those involved, should call police on 101 quoting log 278 27/10/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.