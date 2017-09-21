Two call-outs in as many days for Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade

Crew members from Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade were called out twice in two days – to keep a look-out for stricken wildlife and search for a man who was acting in a distressed manner.

On Sunday, at 2.15pm, while team members were carrying out a local area patrol, UK Coastguard informed them that a number of birds covered in oil had been located to the south of the River Tyne.

The Brigade was asked to keep a close look-out within the North Tyneside area for any further birds that had been affected.

Later in the afternoon, the team located one bird on Whitley Bay beach that was covered in oil.

The bird was taken to a local vet and its location was passed to the Coastguard.

With no further sightings of pollution or oiled birds within the local area, the matter was left in the hands of UK Coastguard, which is investigating the source of the oil.

Then, on Monday, at 1.04pm, UK Coastguard paged the Brigade and Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) with a request to assist officers from Northumbria Police with locating a man who was acting in a distressed manner near Hartley Bay.

Brigade members arrived on scene and, in conjunction with members of Blyth CRT, commenced a detailed search of the area from Hartley Bay to the entrance to Seaton Sluice Harbour.

Blyth RNLI was requested to assist and their two inshore lifeboats were launched to carry out a detailed sea search.

Shortly after 2pm, the police confirmed that they had located the man in the Blyth area and all rescue units were stood down.