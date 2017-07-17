Two charged with burglaries and robbery following North Tyneside spree

Two people have been charged following a spate of offences in North Shields last week.

An investigation was launched and now police have charged Lee Stephenson, 38, of Locksley Close, North Tyneside, and Craig Watson, 34, of no fixed address.

Both have been charged with two counts of burglary, one count of theft from a vehicle and one count of robbery. Watson has also been charged with resisting arrest and possession of a bladed article.

These charges come after a series of burglaries, the first at around 3am at a jewellery store on Park View, following by a second report at around 4.20am at the Wheatsheaf Inn on New York Road. Around an hour later, police received a call that a van had been broken into on Lanark Close.

A fourth incident was then reported at around 6.20am at the One Stop on Kirton Park Terrace. Following the incident on Kirton Park Terrace, one man was arrested immediately and another man arrested later that day.

Stephenson appeared before Newcastle Magistrates Court on Saturday. Watson will appear before North Tyneside Magistrates today.

Anyone with information about these four incidents is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.