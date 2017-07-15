Two drink firms toast new partnership

Two thriving businesses are looking to freshen things up after teaming up to share their products to a wider audience.

Gateshead-based tea company Easy Teasy has joined forces with award-winning artisan coffee creator Tynemouth Coffee Company in order to deliver their unique tea creations to businesses across the UK.

Officials at Easy Teasy are looking to see their new wholesale tea brand Estate Tea Co sold alongside Tynemouth Coffee Company’s offering as part of this new venture.

Tom Webb, director at Easy Teasy, said: “Tynemouth Coffee Company creates fantastic products and we have huge respect for their work.

“We believe that our Estate Tea Co. products work perfectly alongside the coffee offering and we can’t wait to see the products lined up together.

“Tynemouth Coffee has a great network of wholesale customers across the UK and working alongside them is a great opportunity to promote our products to a wider audience.”

Tynemouth Coffee Company director Paul Thompson said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership.

“We’ve done our research and the Easy Teasy and Estate Tea Co products line-up with our brand perfectly. We love that they are a local brand with a great product, looking to expand. It just seemed a natural fit.

“It’s early days but we hope to be able to educate people on the beauty of loose-leaf tea and hope to soon see Easy Teasy’s products alongside ours.”

For more information on Easy Teasy and Estate Tea Company products, visit www.easyteasy.co.uk

To find out about products offered by Tynemouth Coffee Company, visit www.tynemouthcoffee.com