Two fishermen rescued after boat breaks down

Two fishermen and their boat were towed to safety by Tynemouth RNLI earlier today after the vessel suffered mechanical failure.

The skipper of the 38-year-old 9.8metre, 10 tonne wooden fishing boat radioed UK Coastguard for assistance at 11.45am after his nets became wrapped around the propeller, damaging the propeller shaft and leaving the boat without power, drifting 12 miles due north of the Tyne piers, around six miles east of Newbiggin.

Tynemouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat was immediately requested to launch by the UK Coastguard Operations Centre at Humber and left the berth just seven minutes after the crew were paged.

The lifeboat located the fishing boat 30 minutes after launching. The lifeboat crew quickly attached the tow rope and brought the boat and her two occupants to safety at North Shields Fish Quay, arriving at 2.55pm.

Adrian Don, spokesman for Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat station, said "The skipper of the fishing vessel's efforts to get his vessel underway were unsuccessful so he did the right thing by calling UK Coastguard for assistance.

"The wind and the tide had pushed the fishing boat further out to sea and although the fishermen were in no immediate danger, to prevent the situation from escalating our volunteer lifeboat crew members brought them and their boat back to safety as soon as possible."