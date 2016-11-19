Two GP surgeries are rated ‘good’

Two GP surgeries have been rated ‘good’ by inspectors.

The latest reviews by the Care Quality Commission made good reading for the Freeman Clinics Limited, based at Battle Hill Health Centre in Wallsend, and Dr Sprake & Partners, in Longbenton.

Both were praised by inspectors following a review of services in September, receiving the ‘good’ rating.

At Freeman Clinics, staff were praised for understanding and fulfilling their responsibilities, with services tailored to meet the need of the individual.

There were clearly defined and embedded systems and processes, which helped to keep patients safe from harm.

Inspectors also rated the process for managing any complaints as ‘outstanding’.

The report said: “The practice had a well-developed vision regarding how they would deliver high-quality person-centre care, and were actively taking steps to deliver this, in collaboration with their commissioners.”

Professor Steve Field, chief inspector of General Practice, said: “After reporting on more than 6,000 inspections, we have found that most care is good.

“What’s enormously encouraging is that our inspections are driving improvement – 90 per cent of practices that we have re-inspected have improved since last October.”

“Through their hard work and dedication, practices are making positive changes to the care they deliver.”