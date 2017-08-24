Two men accused of murdering young North Tyneside mum

Two men accused of the murder of a young Vietnamese mum from Killingworth, whose body was found in a burning car, may face a trial by jury next year.

Emergency services were called to Success Road in Shiney Row, near Sunderland, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 15, after a vehicle was reported to be on fire.

After the fire service started extinguishing the blaze, the body of 29-year-old Quyen Ngoc Nguyen was found inside the vehicle. Following the incident, Stephen Unwin, 39, of St Oswald’s Terrace, Houghton, and William McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, have been charged with murder.

They appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday morning via video link to HMP Durham.

The men were not asked to enter pleas to the charge during the hearing.

Judge Paul Sloan said they must be back in court on November 13.

Family and friends of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen sat in the public gallery during the hearing, wearing white mourning headbands and clutching a picture of her.

Tributes have also poured in for her, with mourners describing her as beautiful and kind.

A friend of the victim said that Ms Nguyen was working having studied for an MBA in business in the UK.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 39 150817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.