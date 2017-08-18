Two men charged with murder of Killingworth woman found in burning car

A woman whose body was found in a burning car in a North East street was from Killingworth, police have revealed.

Emergency services were called to Success Road in Shiney Row, near Houghton, in the early hours of Tuesday, where the car was discovered ablaze.

A woman’s body was discovered as the fire was extinguished.

Police have now named her as 29-year-old Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, from the Killingworth area, and charged two men with her murder.

Stephen Unwin, 39, of St Oswald’s Terrace, Houghton, and William McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court tomorrow morning.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 39 150817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.