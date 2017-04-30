Two projects in running for top engineering award

Two projects have been shortlisted for a regional engineering award.

A total of 12 projects have been nominated for the Institution of Civil Engineers’ (ICE) Robert Stephenson Awards.

Among them are two delivered by Capita on behalf of North Tyneside Council.

They are the NEXUS Culvert Crossing, which involved design and construction works on two water culverts under the NEXUS tracks near Etal Lane and Fairfield Green to prevent flooding.

The other project nominated is the Fairfield Green Flood Alleviation Scheme near Monkseaton, which will provide protect the road network, Metro service and approximately 85 properties against flooding.

The winners are due to be announced at an awards dinner tonight.

The dinner and awards ceremony, which is sponsored by CDM Recruitment, form part of Prof Tim Broyd’s ‘President’s Visit’ to the North East, where he will visit a number of important civil engineering projects and educations schemes in the region.

ICE Regional Director Penny Marshall said: “The standard of the nominations for the 2017 Robert Stephenson Awards was very high.

“I would like to thank all the nominees for taking the time to put forward an entry and helping to raise the profile of the profession.

“Our judges have had to make some tough choices to decide on the winners.

“There are thousands of civil engineers in the North East who work every day to design, improve and maintain the infrastructure that we all rely on, from apprentices starting their first jobs, to senior engineers, business leaders and academics at the top of their fields.

“These awards are a great opportunity to highlight the work they do and the positive impact it has on our lives.”