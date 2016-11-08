Two Remembrance Day charity boxes are stolen

Two Remembrance Day charity boxes have been stolen in separate incidents in North Tyneside.

A Poppy box was stolen from the counter in Aidan News, Front Street, Benton, at 3.10pm on Monday, November 7.

The offender is described as a white man in his mid 30s, 5ft 10ins tall, medium build wearing a black cap and black North Face jacket.

The second incident happened at Greggs shop on The Boulevard in Longbenton at an unspecified time on Saturday, November 5, when the collection box was also stolen from the counter.

Neighbourhood Acting Sergeant Kay Lyon said: “We’re appealing for help from the public to help us find those responsible for these thefts.

“It is particularly heartless for anyone to target a charity collection box in this way, when the money they raise goes to a good cause.

“We’d also ask any other businesses who are supporting charities in this way to make sure they keep any collection boxes secure, to prevent any other thefts.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in either area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 627 of 07/11/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.