TyneMet fine tunes engineering courses with donation

A new college training course is running like clockwork, thanks to support from businesses.

TyneMet College has taken delivery of equipment from Nestle and Eriks to enable it to facilitate new engineering maintenance qualifications.

The donation means that students will be more prepared for work, with training to meet employers’ needs.

Teacher Paul Cottiss said: “We are delighted to have received the maintenance machinery from Nestle and Eriks.

“This is a very welcome donation and means we can provide a deep, practical learning experience to our students, who will very much benefit from contact with the machinery.”

Students have access to first-class facilities, including workshops, classrooms and computers, with programmes to assist with engineering design.

Nestle assistant maintenance manager Dale Green said: “Nestle Fawdon’s engineering apprentices attend TyneMet and over the past few years we have built up a strong relationship. When I heard about Paul’s plans to develop an engineering maintenance qualification, I immediately thought we could help.

“I spoke to Eriks, our key maintenance/repair/overhaul supplier, and it was just as keen to offer some support.

“It will give students a great opportunity to work on and understand equipment.”