Tynemouth club offers housing help

A North Tyneside women’s group will be lending a hand to people in housing crisis.

Tynemouth Inner Wheel Club will be supporting the Nightstop North East scheme as president Kath Eyre’s chosen charity.

Members heard how the organisation provides emergency accommodation for people aged 16 and over in homes of volunteer hosts on a night by night basis.

Pictured are Kath Eyre with volunteer host Hazel Howliston and Nightstop North East advisor Deborah Legg.