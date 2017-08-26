Tynemouth decorating company organises free paint giveaway at Whitley Bay Big Local

A North Tyneside decorating company plans to donate hundreds of pots of paint to people who need a helping hand in the borough.

Tynemouth Decorators have reached an agreement with Dulux and Johnstone’s Paints in Newcastle to supply paint for a one-off event at the Whitley Bay Big Local next weekend.

Stephen Hull, owner of Tynemouth Decorators, said the idea came from looking at all of the leftover paint from his work.

He said: “We go through hundreds of litres of paint a year and I had loads of tins left over from jobs, some of them quite full, and it was storing up. I was thinking how could I make this go to a good cause.

“And then I thought: I’ll give free paint away in North Tyneside, just to those who need a bit of help.

“So then I got in touch with paint suppliers in the area and, thanks to them, we have about 200 tins to give away.

“Some of the paint retails at £30 to £40 per tin, so this is a great gesture.”

The Whitley Bay Big Local team will decide how they want to distribute the paint on the day. For updates, visit Tynemouth Decorators’ Facebook page.