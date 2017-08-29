Tynemouth Decorators’ paint giveaway takes place this week

Whitley Bay Big Local is handing out tins of paint to those who need a helping hand.

The idea for the giveaway came from Tynemouth Decorators Ltd, in partnership with the Big Local and child poverty charity Family Gateway.

From 10am on Thursday, more than 270 new tins of free paint will be given away, with a limit of two to three tins per person.

More than 200 of these tins were donated by paint suppliers Dulux, Johnstone’s and Williamson Decorator Centres in Newcastle.

For more information on the giveaway, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1210834479020828/