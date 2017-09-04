Tynemouth group tackling trafficking

Tynemouth Soroptimists have wrapped up the support of MP Alan Campbell in their campaign to highlight the plight of trafficked women in the clothing trade.

The Global Blanket petition aims to raise awareness of where clothes are made and the women who are forced into the industry. It is hoped the international campaign will attract a million signatures by 2019.

Mr Campbell has worked since 2007 in campaigning for trafficked people and raising awareness in Parliament.