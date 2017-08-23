Tynemouth lifeboat called out to Blyth fishing boat

A Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat was called out to tow a Blyth fishing boat to safety yesterday.
The 10 metre boat Andigee, crewed by two people, had been fishing 12 miles east of the Blyth coast when it got snagged on something in the water.
When they tried to pull away, the nets they had become entangled in got stuck around the propellers, making it unable to return to shore.
As a result, the allweather lifeboat was launched from Tynemouth to free the boat and tow it back to Blyth harbour.
A spokesperson from Tynemouth RNLI said: “It was a routine callout. Everybody was fine.”
