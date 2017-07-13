Tynemouth Lifeboat Day aims to raise vital funds

Hundreds of people are expected to help raise vital funds for a lifesaving coastal organisation.

Tynemouth RNLI Lifeboat Station is holding its annual Lifeboat Day on Sunday.

The event takes place on the East Quayside, North Shields, from 11am to 3pm.

Hundreds of people are expected at the event which will feature a host of events and activities.

The fun day out includes lifeboats in action, live music, various stalls, attractions, children’s rides, burgers, hot dogs, and their famous Kippers in a Bun.

One of the main attractions will be the popular Bike Show in the nearby Low Lights car park.

Organised by the Quay Motorcycle Club, now in its 12th year, and which has raised thousands of pounds for Tynemouth RNLI.

David Stenhouse, Tynemouth RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, welcomed families to attend.

He said: “Our annual Lifeboat Day is a great opportunity for members of the public and families to come and find out what their local RNLI station does, see our volunteer lifeboat crew members in action, and have some fun at the same time as helping to raise funds and awareness for their local branch of a vital lifesaving charity.”