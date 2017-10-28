Tynemouth MP backs breast cancer campaign

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell MP has been showing his support to a national campaign.

Mr Campbell dressed in pink to back Breast Cancer Now’s flagship fund-raiser, wear it pink.

People dressed in pink last Friday to help raise vital funds for breast cancer research as part of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Mr Campbell said: “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK.

“One in eight women will face it in their lifetime, and every year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease.

“Breast cancer affects so many people in Tynemouth, so as a Breast Cancer Now Ambassador I am proud to take part in wear it pink to raise awareness of the impact of the disease locally and to support for Breast Cancer Now’s vital research.

“I hope that everybody in Tynemouth will join me.”