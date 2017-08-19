Tynemouth MP visits Swim Safe team at Longsands

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell visited the Swim Safe team at Longsands, to find out more about the life-saving initiative.

Swim Safe teaches children aged seven to 14 how to stay safe when swimming outdoors, which is often more challenging than swimming in a pool.

Mr Campbell said: “We are very lucky to have some excellent local beaches and of course, the River Tyne.

“The reality is however, that our coastal waters can also be dangerous, so it is very important that children learn how to keep safe when swimming outdoors. Swim Safe sessions are a free and fun way for kids to learn how to enjoy the water but, importantly, stay safe.”

Although Swim Safe sessions in Tynemouth have ended, they will be taking place at Sandhaven beach in South Tyneside until August 26.

The Swim Safe programme was created jointly by Swim England, the national governing body for swimming in England, and the RNLI.

The hour-long sessions are run by qualified swimming teachers and lifeguards, supported by a team of trained volunteers.

The first 20 minutes covers land-based safety and then it is into the water for practical tuition.

Wetsuits, swimming hats and tee-shirts along with and a free goody bag are all provided. Children must be able to swim at least 25 metres to take part.

For more information about the Swim Safe programme, visit www.swimsafe.org.uk