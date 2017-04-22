Tynemouth pupils get insight into career at Police

Students have been given an insight into jobs within Northumbria Police.

Kings Priory School, in Tynemouth, held a careers day for sixth formers, with officers on hand to speak to the pupils.

Whitley Bay neighbourhood beat manager PC Paul McKenzie spoke to youngsters and encouraged them to consider a career within the force.

PC McKenzie, a recruitment ambassador, spent time talking with the students about the various career opportunities.

He said: “Policing is a varied and worthwhile career which enables people to serve their community and enjoy a wide range of roles with a professional career path.

“I can certainly recommend the job and would encourage young people to consider what is a very rewarding and worthwhile career choice.

“We also offer opportunities for people to volunteer with us, and regularly recruit Special Constables, who are trained volunteers who work with their local 24/7 officers and Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

“I was very impressed with the young people I spoke to from Kings Priory who were enthusiastic and were interested in finding out more about what Northumbria Police had to offer them.”

Nick Hunter, from Kings Priory School, said: “We were very grateful to PC Paul McKenzie and Northumbria Police for their continued support for our school community. The careers event was a great success with our students being really inspired by Paul and our other visitors.”

“It gave the students an ideal opportunity to find out about a wide range of possible career paths including policing, medicine, project management and many others.

“They certainly left with some extremely useful information and insights which will help them to take even more control of their career planning, as part of our extensive careers advice in sixth form.”

For more information visit http://careers.northumbria.police.uk/