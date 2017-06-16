Tyneside Festival wristbands are on sale

Wristbands are now on sale to see some of North Tyneside’s youngest and brightest musicians.

SoundfestNT, a new festival in North Tyneside, aims to showcase the best young musical talent in the borough.

A total of 11 bands or soloists have been selected to perform, with the one voted most popular on the day going on to play at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

Five hundred wristbands have been released for the festival, which takes place on June 24 in the grounds of the Segedunum Roman Fort.

Soundfest has been orchestrated by North Tyneside’s Young Mayor Oscar Daniel alongside North Tyneside Council, in partnership with Tyne and Wear Museums and Archives.

He said: “I’m really excited for Soundfest this year.”

“The auditions were fantastic and although it was difficult to choose which acts would be performing, I’m confident that Soundfest will show the very best young musicians in North Tyneside.

“It’s amazing that we are able to host this event and give young people an opportunity to showcase their talent and even perform on the same stage as some of the biggest artists in the world at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival.”

On the day, there will also be a rodeo sheep, high striker and cage football, at no extra cost. There will be a photo booth, too, which there will be a small charge for.

Refreshments will be on sale throughout the day.

Wristbands are priced at £3 each and available from the bands themselves, at Segedunum Roman Fort, by calling (0191) 643 8215 or emailing youngmayor@northtyneside.gov.uk.

The line-up is:

• Static Castles (Last Year’s Winners)

• Branches

• Heidi

• Jordan Kendall

• No Horizon

• Natalie Rolfe

• Emily Whiting

• Mayfare

• Brook Miller

• Abbie and Erin

• None of the Above