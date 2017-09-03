Uncovering the hidden histories

Young people are set to uncover the hidden history of North Tyneside’s LGBTQ community.

The group of 14 to 25-year-olds, themselves LGBTQ, will lead the project with children’s charity Barnardo’s, thanks to a £49,700 National Lottery grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

As well as exploring links to changing attitudes, influences on North Tyneside’s social scene and the impact of national milestones over the past 60 years, the group aims to bridge the gap between themselves and previous generations by sharing their stories for the first time.

They will delve into local archives, record interviews with older members of the LGBTQ community and share their findings online and as part of a touring exhibition. An archive will also be created at North Tyneside Libraries.

For the young people involved, the project is personal. By understanding the journey of the people who came before them, they hope to develop a stronger sense of belonging, identity and pride.

By sharing their findings they also hope to raise awareness of the history and positive impact LGBTQ history has had on young people in North Tyneside.

The project comes nearly a year after Barnardo’s created the So What?! @ The BASE LGBTQ group at Whitley Bay to give young people a space to share their ideas and get support from their peers.