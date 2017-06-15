Unique Cullercoats summer school is launched

A unique summer school has been launched for youngsters.

A local dance academy has teamed up with a kickboxing club to offer something different to children in North Tyneside.

Abby’s Academy and Emulous have joined forces to run a fortnight of activities for children aged four to 15.

The sessions can be booked by the day or as a two-week package, starting from the end of term.

Workshops include hip hop, martial arts, dodge-ball and self-defence so boys and girls can enjoy the full mix of classes, each taught by qualified teachers with more than 20 years’ combined experience.

The aim of the school is to help local children benefit from new skills, socialising, staying active and teamwork.

Abby Chambers, who runs Abby’s Academy in Cullercoats, said: “Ross and I have a shared passion for sport and fitness so it made sense to combine forces through this summer school.

“It’s always great to see my dancers taking part in a new sport and likewise seeing Ross’s kickboxers coming along to work on their flexibility in stretch class or just having fun in hip hop!

“You’d be surprised how much kids enjoy trying different things to what they’d normally do.”

Ross Gladwin, owner of North Shields-based Emulous, added: “Our summer school welcomes all children between the ages of four and 15, and although lots of our current students are coming along we also hope to welcome new starters too.

“No experience is needed, we just want everyone to have lots of fun, meet new friends and have a fantastic experience this summer.

“It will be a great way to mark the end of term, let off some energy and give parents the peace of mind that their children are being occupied and well cared for.”

The summer school runs for a fortnight from July 24 to August 4, at North Shields Community Centre.

For more information, email abbysacademy@yahoo.co.uk or call Ross on 07891 299394.