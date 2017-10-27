UPDATE: Woman dies after hit and run incident

A woman has died after a hit and run incident in Wallsend.

The 63-year-old victim was hit by a grey Audi vehicle on Coldstream Gardens, Wallsend, at around 10.20am today (Friday).

Emergency services attended the scene and the female pedestrian was attended to by paramedics for serious, life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not stop at the scene and enquiries are currently ongoing to trace it.

The road has been closed at the junction of Murray Road to allow officers to carry out their investigation.

Anyone who witnesses the collision, or has information that may help police, should contact officers on 101 quoting log 278 27/10/17.