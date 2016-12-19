Vandals destroy village's pit prop cross

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals damaged a church cross made of the last pit props from a village mine.

The wooden cross, made from the last two props from Burradon pit, stood on grass outside the Church of the Good Shepherd on Burradon Road, Burradon.

But at 6pm last Thursday, vandals pushed over the cross and snaped it.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Storey said: "This mindless vandalism has caused great upset in the community. Not only does the cross belong to the church but it was also made up from the last two props from the Burradon pit. This cross has a great deal of meaning for the whole community and we are appealing for help from the community to identify the offenders."

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 568 of 16/12/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.