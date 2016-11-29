Vandals smash windows on nine cars

A spate of cars have been damaged in North Tyneside.

Vandals struck overnight between midnight and 8am on Tuesday, November 29, and smashed windows on nine vehicles in Killingworth and Forest Hall.

They damaged vehicles parked in streets including the Great Lime Road, Coniston Close, Clousden Drive, Farne Road, Forest Hall shops, Meadowfield Terrace and Briars Edge.

Extra officers are on patrol in these area and officers are making enquiries.

Neighbourhood Sergeant James Brady said: “These incidents are mindless acts of criminality and are simply unacceptable. They are causing an unnecessary nuisance and expense to the victims.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour around these areas or knows anything about these incidents.

“We have increased patrols in the area and we will take action against those responsible these crimes.

“If anyone has any further concerns or issues or has any information we ask them to contact us.”

Officers are looking at CCTV in the areas and are speaking with local residents.

Anyone with any information about the damages is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 58 28/11/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.