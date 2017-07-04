Vibrant artwork selected for new Whitley Bay hotel

A popular trend-setting artist is having his work displayed at a new Whitley Bay hotel.

Steven Brown, whose colourful abstract works including the McCoo herd of Highland Cattle, has taken off worldwide.

And now 50 of his creations are on display at the new Hotel 52 in South Parade, Whitley Bay.

The pieces were first painted by the Ayrshire artist at the request of a woman he met at a charity event two years ago.

Now the McCoos – and other colourful creatures which have evolved in his unique style – are adorning walls and all kinds of soft furnishings and accessories around the world.

Sonali Craddock, marketing director with the High Street Group, the company behind the Hotel 52 venture, chose Steven’s art for the fit-out of the refurbished operation.

She said: “I love Steven’s work. It’s so vibrant.

“You just have to smile when you see it, so it’s perfect for places where people are visiting for holidays or short breaks. It gets them in the right mood to enjoy themselves as soon as they arrive.”

After touring Hotel 52, he said: “It’s always nice to see your work on display in a cool location and this is certainly a great venue.

“Art should be exposed to a wide audience, so what better place than a seaside hotel in a famous resort, currently undergoing a major revival.”

Steven’s art career started when he returned to painting as part of his recuperation after suffering a second heart attack at the age of 42.

And it was the creation of the McCoo characters that really captured the public’s imagination.

Two years on and his work is in international demand.

To see more about Steven and his work go to www.stevenbrownart.co.uk

For more information about Hotel 52 visit www.hotel52.co.uk