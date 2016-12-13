Victorian Market draws in tens of thousands of visitors

Tens of thousands of people got into the Christmas spirit as a popular market returned.

The North Shields Victorian Christmas Market once again drew in the crowds over the two days last weekend.

North Shields Christmas Market Picture by Jane Coltman

A record 120 stalls were set up at the event in Northumberland Square, offering a variety of goods including gifts, crafts, food and drink, with thousands of shoppers expected.

Now in its 18th year, the market was opened with a special service featuring local churches and the Salvation Army, followed by local school children.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “The North Shields Victorian Market is always a popular event and I was delighted to see such a great turnout again this year.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to the stallholders and entertainers who performed.

“They were all amazing and really contributed to what was a fantastic event.

“The market has become a staple of our annual Winter Festival programme, which attracts visitors from all over the region to our borough every year with its exciting schedule of events.”

The event is organised each year by a partnership including North Tyneside Council, the North Shields Chamber of Trade, the Beacon Shopping Centre, the YMCA, local churches and schools.

