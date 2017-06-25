Views sought on council houses

Council tenants are being asked to take part in a survey.

More than 4,000 North Tyneside Council tenants are being asked for their views on matters relating to their homes, such as repairs and maintenance, quality of homes and surrounding areas and overall satisfaction with the housing service.

All households who receive a postal questionnaire are asked to complete it to allow the council to build a better picture of tenants’ views – participants have been selected at random and all feedback is anonymous and confidential.

Completed questionnaires must be returned by July 28, in the pre-paid envelope provided.

The biennial housing survey is being managed on behalf of the council by independent research company Ipsos Mori.