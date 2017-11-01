VIP says thanks to M&S staff

A very important pup was guest of honour at a store after a fund-raising success.

M&S Silverlink welcomed the VIP after employees and customers raised £8,000 for Guide Dogs to help train golden retriever Spencer, now four months old.

Guide Dog puppy makes first visit to M&S Silverlink.

The store had chosen Guide Dogs as its charity of the year, with the team picking the name Spencer.

Sam Liddle, store manager for M&S Silverlink, said: “We’d like to thank our colleagues and customers for their efforts in helping us raise such a huge amount to help us fulfil our ambition of helping to train a guide dog puppy.

“Not only have we been able to name him in honour of the store but the funds will also allow us to keep in touch with the charity to hear how his development and training is going and more importantly, how he will be helping someone lead an independent life.”

Pippa Turner, community fund-raiser for Guide Dogs, said: “Puppy visits are really special.

“People then get to see that all the time and effort they put into fund-raising has borne fruit in the training of this dog.

“When Spencer has completed his training, he will be able to give someone the freedom they never thought they might have.

“We thank all of the M&S employees and customers who have been involved in contributing to Spencer’s progress!”

It costs just under £55,000 to support a guide dog partnership from the birth of the pup to its retirement aged around 10. Guide Dogs relies on donations to continue its life-changing work.